Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 103.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

