Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Insider Carmen Riley Acquires 100,000 Shares

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Riley purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.41 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$41,000.00 ($26,114.65).
Paragon Care Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $910.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Paragon Care Company Profile
