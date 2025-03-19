Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Insider Carmen Riley Acquires 100,000 Shares

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGCGet Free Report) insider Carmen Riley purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.41 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$41,000.00 ($26,114.65).

Paragon Care Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $910.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paragon Care Company Profile

Paragon Care provides end to end healthcare solutions including equipment and service solutions for acute, aged and primary care.

