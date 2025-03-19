Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Trading Up 5.6% – Here’s Why

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.69 and last traded at $45.77. Approximately 143,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,691,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is presently 73.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 62,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,885,000 after buying an additional 85,236 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth $2,988,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 116,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

