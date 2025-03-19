Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and traded as low as $4.06. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 291,464 shares trading hands.
Separately, UBS Group lowered Paladin Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.
Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.
