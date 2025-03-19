Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

OTCMKTS:PFHO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331. Pacific Health Care Organization has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.05.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

