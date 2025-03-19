Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%.
Pacific Health Care Organization Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PFHO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331. Pacific Health Care Organization has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.05.
Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Health Care Organization
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.