Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. 436,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,277. The firm has a market cap of $181.45 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 137,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 190,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

