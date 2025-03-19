OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,330 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,222,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 959,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,138,000 after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 240.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 39,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $174.08 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

