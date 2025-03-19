OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 8,291 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $132,980,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $125,336,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 788,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,812,000 after purchasing an additional 370,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.04.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.