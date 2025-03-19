OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 355,206 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355,206 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF comprises 2.5% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 3.61% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $89,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,557,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 51,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,982,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,454,000 after acquiring an additional 804,213 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.69. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

