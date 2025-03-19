OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,283 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,969,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,420,000. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 342.5% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,032.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 103,782 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $45.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.