OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $731.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $731.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $736.46. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

