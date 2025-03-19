OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,830 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of American Healthcare REIT worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.18. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.97.

AHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

