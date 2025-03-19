Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $33.17. 2,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Free Report) by 245.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.83% of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

