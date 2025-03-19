Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Given a C$15.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$15.50 price target by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Orla Mining Trading Down 1.5 %

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.84. The company had a trading volume of 677,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.69. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$13.76.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

