Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 3750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -911.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kitching Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

