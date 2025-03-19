Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Shares Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.65. 118,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 44,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Orezone Gold Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

About Orezone Gold

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.