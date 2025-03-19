Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ) Short Interest Update

Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPTZ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.41. 1,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,457. Optimize Strategy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $152.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,006.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Optimize Strategy Index ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -330.38%.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Company Profile

The Optimize Strategy Index ETF (OPTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Optimize Strategy index. The fund aims to track an index of broad market US equities, choosing large- and small-cap firms perceived to have strong quality and momentum characteristics. Weighting is tiered, using a modified market-cap method OPTZ was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Optimize.

