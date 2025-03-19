OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.60. 76,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,252,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $825.76 million, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.63.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Vennettilli sold 30,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $279,626.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,026.58. The trade was a 25.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 79,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $728,227.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,908.81. The trade was a 29.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,321 shares of company stock worth $2,142,826. Insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

