OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Sells 79,559 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 79,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $726,373.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,908.81. This represents a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OppFi Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OPFI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 678,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,491. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPFI

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OppFi by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 284,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in OppFi by 249.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 440,582 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth $2,457,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in OppFi by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in OppFi by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 93,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.