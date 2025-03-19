OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%.
OneConnect Financial Technology Price Performance
OCFT stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.56 million, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.57. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.
OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile
