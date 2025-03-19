OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%.

OCFT stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.56 million, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.57. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business.

