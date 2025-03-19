On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.90.

Several brokerages have commented on ONON. Williams Trading upped their target price on shares of ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ON from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66. ON has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

