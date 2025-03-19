Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY26 guidance to $3.65-$3.75 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OLLI

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.