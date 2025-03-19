Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.24 and traded as high as $31.00. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 12,247 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $143.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 12.37%.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.