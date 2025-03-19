OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of OGE Energy worth $16,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:OGE opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

