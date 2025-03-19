Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Oculis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. 39,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,503. The company has a market cap of $818.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Oculis has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $23.08.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,043.28% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oculis will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Oculis from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Oculis by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,009,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after acquiring an additional 188,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oculis by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Oculis by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

