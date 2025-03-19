Oak Woods Acquisition (NASDAQ:OAKU) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Time to Buy?

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 31 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 47,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Oak Woods Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Woods Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 8.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 300,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

