NXU (NASDAQ:NXU) Posts Earnings Results

NXU (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. NXU had a negative net margin of 5,280.30% and a negative return on equity of 219.40%.
NXU Stock Performance
Shares of NXU opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. NXU has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.
NXU Company Profile
