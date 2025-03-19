NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,737 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.32% of NXP Semiconductors worth $171,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.3 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $207.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

