NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 50,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,821. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -2,700.00%.
Institutional Trading of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund
About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
Featured Stories
