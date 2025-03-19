NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 50,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,821. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97.

Get NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -2,700.00%.

Institutional Trading of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.