NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Stock Price Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 151,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,942,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

NuZee Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

NuZee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.