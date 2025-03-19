Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Announces Earnings Results

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

Nuvera Communications Price Performance

NUVR opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. Nuvera Communications has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.