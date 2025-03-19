Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Short Interest Update

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NVCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nuvectis Pharma from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 240,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,884,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,605. This represents a 9.08 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVCT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. 186,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,379. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $209.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

