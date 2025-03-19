Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading 3.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.88 and last traded at $79.58. Approximately 1,699,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,385,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

