Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.86. Approximately 3,226,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,025,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,843,000 after buying an additional 3,824,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,403.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after buying an additional 3,278,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after buying an additional 2,959,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

