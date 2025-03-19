Northland Capmk Estimates Ondas’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ondas in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ondas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Ondas’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Ondas from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Ondas Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $0.74 on Monday. Ondas has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Ondas had a negative net margin of 544.24% and a negative return on equity of 183.49%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randy Seidl sold 21,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $27,553.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,621.77. This trade represents a 14.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heights Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ondas by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,811,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,401 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

