North Forty Two & Co. Takes $218,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.57 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.53.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

