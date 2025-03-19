North Forty Two & Co. Purchases Shares of 28,483 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Bank of America comprises about 1.4% of North Forty Two & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank of America Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:BAC opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $316.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
