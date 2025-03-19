North Forty Two & Co. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

North Forty Two & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of North Forty Two & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 156,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

