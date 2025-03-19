North Forty Two & Co. Makes New $498,000 Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

North Forty Two & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,811.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,840.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,985.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

