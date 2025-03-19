Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) Short Interest Update

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the February 13th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Nocera Stock Performance
Shares of Nocera stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. 140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,121. Nocera has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
