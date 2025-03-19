Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) Short Interest Update

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the February 13th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nocera Stock Performance

Shares of Nocera stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. 140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,121. Nocera has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Nocera Company Profile

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

