Nicholas Liveris Sells 500,000 Shares of NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) Stock

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Liveris sold 500,000 shares of NOVONIX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.28), for a total value of A$222,000.00 ($141,401.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.38, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The firm has a market cap of $216.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.59.

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

