Next Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $667,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance
ACWX stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.83.
About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
