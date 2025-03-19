Next Capital Management LLC Purchases 60,772 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,772 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037,193 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,546 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,334 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

