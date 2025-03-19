Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.45.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
