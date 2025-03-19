Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.45.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

