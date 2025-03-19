Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.87), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Netcapital had a negative return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 562.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($13.60) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCPL opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. Netcapital has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

