Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.87), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Netcapital had a negative return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 562.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($13.60) earnings per share.
Netcapital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NCPL opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. Netcapital has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $22.85.
About Netcapital
