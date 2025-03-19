NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 234,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 581,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

NPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on NET Power from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in NET Power during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in NET Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NET Power by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NET Power during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in NET Power by 2,727.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

