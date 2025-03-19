Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.07. 3,470,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 10,336,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nebius Group Trading Up 7.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 2.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Nebius Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

