Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.63. 3,983,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 10,368,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIS. DA Davidson started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Trading Down 9.3 %

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Nebius Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.