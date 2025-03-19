Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,155 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Hasbro worth $20,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 28,552.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,485,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,068,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 819,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,827,000 after buying an additional 423,249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $23,623,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 547,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after buying an additional 369,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.
Hasbro Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.
Hasbro Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
