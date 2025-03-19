Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,152 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 449,127 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,404 shares of company stock worth $5,587,619 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

